Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.74. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $246.86 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

