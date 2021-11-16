Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 253,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $326.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $246.86 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.