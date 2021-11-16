Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.54.

ADP stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $233.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

