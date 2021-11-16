Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.24

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.24 and last traded at $233.06, with a volume of 1028778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

