Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

