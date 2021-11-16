Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $451,021.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

