Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.41

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.41 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38), with a volume of 907,982 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.41. The company has a market capitalization of £268.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.33.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.