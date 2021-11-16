Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $97.44 or 0.00161480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00509407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

