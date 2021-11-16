Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

