Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.