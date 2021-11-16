Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Avant Diagnostics stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,082. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVDX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

