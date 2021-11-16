Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.01. 80,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 85,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

