Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Up 0.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.73. Approximately 276,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 162,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 234,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period.

