Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 624.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVASF. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

Avast stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

