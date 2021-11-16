AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3181510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

