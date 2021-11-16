AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Head to Head Contrast

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

35.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVITA Medical and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 13.84 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -17.08 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.96 -$6.46 million ($0.02) -1.95

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H-CYTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83% H-CYTE -55.46% N/A -46.62%

Volatility and Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AVITA Medical and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.49%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.