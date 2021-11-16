Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.74

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 12282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

