Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $641,750.79 and approximately $109,610.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.