Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $167.41, but opened at $201.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $180.82, with a volume of 44,732 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

