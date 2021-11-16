Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 22,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 696,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

