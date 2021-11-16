B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 1,768 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $48,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $149.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

