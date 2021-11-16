B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.07 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

