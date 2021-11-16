B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $125.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

