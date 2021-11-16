B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 145,055 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $257,380.77.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 434,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

