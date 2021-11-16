Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 6.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 17,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 417,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $737.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

