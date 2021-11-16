BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.72. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 100,375 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

