Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 11,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

