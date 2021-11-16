Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 178,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,515,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

