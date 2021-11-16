Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 300,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,515,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

