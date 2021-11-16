Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 33,567 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

