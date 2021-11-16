Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,982 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.31% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $81.79.

