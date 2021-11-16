Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of STAAR Surgical worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.22. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.59 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.