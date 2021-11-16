Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Pacific Land worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $33,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $11,518,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $5,605,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.13 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $557.71 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,419.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

