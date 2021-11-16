Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.18% of Victory Capital worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

