Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of AllianceBernstein worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

AB opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

