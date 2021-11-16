Bank of America Corp DE Buys 111,185 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,551,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

