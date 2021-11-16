Bank of America Corp DE Buys 25,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $27,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

