Bank of America Corp DE Buys 28,560 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.89% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $190.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.