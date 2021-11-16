Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.94% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

NYSE:MEG opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.20. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

