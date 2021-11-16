Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,449,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

