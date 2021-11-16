Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.89% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.