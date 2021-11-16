Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

