Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.82 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $24,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 418.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

