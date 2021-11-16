Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Ingevity worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

