Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.99% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.