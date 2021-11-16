Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of Fabrinet worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.