Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $138.04 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.