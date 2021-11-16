Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.87 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.33% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

