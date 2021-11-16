Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.22 Million Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $274,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $554,000.

BATS IGHG opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

