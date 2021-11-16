Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99.

