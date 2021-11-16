Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.89 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.50% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

